LSU men's basketball prepares for SEC/ACC Challenge against Florida State

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team is looking to stay undefeated at home when they host Florida State Tuesday for the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The Tigers are coming off a 24-point victory over Northwestern State last Friday, while the Seminoles are fresh off a 34-point win over Western Carolina.

This is the first time the two teams have met since 2018 when FSU defeated the Tigers 79-76 in overtime.

It will be a tough, non-conference test for head coach Matt McMahon's team. LSU has trailed at halftime in their last three home games, but they make adjustments to come back and win.

Erasing deficits will be harder against a Seminole team that's one of the best in the country defensively.

"There's a definitely a difference in our percentages and our efficiency numbers, first half to second half. You know, clearly when you're playing teams like Florida State, when you look at how good the SEC is this year, you have to be able to play forty minutes. So just working on our consistency there and getting off to a better start offensively. The defensive numbers were phenomenal. We forced 12 turnovers, but we didn't turn that into any points at all, which is an area that we've worked on these last couple days," McMahon said.

The Tigers and Seminoles tip off at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Maravich Center. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.