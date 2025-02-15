LSU men's basketball picks up second SEC win over Oklahoma, 82-79

Image courtesy: @LSUBasketball

NORMAN, Okla. - After seven straight losses, the LSU men's basketball team can finally celebrate a win after defeating Oklahoma in the final seconds.

The Tigers played from behind for most of the game. The Sooners led for over 34 minutes of the match up.

In the second half, LSU made it a game by going back and forth. Forward Daimion Collins scored a career high 22 points and had four blocks in the effort.

Things came down to the final 30 seconds when LSU trailed by five. Cam Carter nails a 3-pointer and gets fouled. A free throw puts LSU trailing 78-79.

The Tigers get the ball back and Carter makes a driving lay up and gets fouled again for the Tigers to take the lead.

Vyctorious Miller draws a foul with a fraction of a second, and one made free throw added some insurance to LSU's lead.

The Tigers get their second SEC win of the season over Oklahoma 82-79.

They are back at home on Tuesday to take on South Carolina in the Maravich Center at 8 p.m.