LSU men's basketball picks up first SEC win, beating Missouri 78-70

BATON ROUGE - LSU finally got a conference victory after beating Missouri 78-70 Saturday in the Maravich Center.

The home Tigers started the game on a 10-0 run and led Missouri 37-27 at halftime. Marquel Sutton led the team with 19 points in the first half.

At halftime, LSU honored the 1986 Final Four team alongside head coach Dale Brown.

In the second half, LSU did allow Missouri to catch up and get within three points, but Matt McMahon's team was able to maintain their lead throughout the game.

LSU was led in scoring by Sutton who finished with 26 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

LSU shot the ball 42.4% from the field, 38.5% from the three-point line and 78.3% from the free throw line.

The Tigers improve to 13-5 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC. They will travel to play at Florida on Tuesday.