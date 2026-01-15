50°
LSU men's basketball loses heartbreaker to Kentucky, remains winless in SEC play
BATON ROUGE — The LSU men's basketball team lost a heartbreaker against Kentucky on Wednesday night to remain winless in SEC play.
The Tigers fell to the Wildcats 75-74 on a Malachi Moreno buzzer beating shot to shock the Maravich Center. Kentucky was down by as much as 18 points in the second half.
After just 22 points in the first half, Kentucky had 53 second half points, going 8-for-11 from 3-point range.
Max Mackinnon and Marquel Sutton led LSU with 16 points.
LSU is now 12-5 overall and 0-4 in SEC play. The Tigers are back in action Saturday at the Maravich Center against Missouri.
