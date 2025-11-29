41°
LSU men's basketball holds on to beat Drake in Emerald Coast Classic
NICEVILLE, Fla. - LSU men's basketball remains undefeated as they held on to get a win over Drake, 71-62.
LSU was led in scoring by Dedan Thomas Jr. Thomas scored 18 points and had 4 rebounds and 5 assists.
The Tigers shot 46.4% from the field, 26.3% from three-point range and out-rebounded Drake 41-34.
LSU will close out the Emerald Coast Classic by taking on DePaul on Saturday at 6 p.m.
