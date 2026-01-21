LSU men's basketball falls to Florida 79-61 in Dedan Thomas Jr.'s return to the court

Courtesy: @LSUBasketball

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - LSU men's basketball falls to No. 16 Florida Tuesday night 79-61.

This was point guard Dedan Thomas Jr.'s first game back from injury. He has not played since Dec. 29. Thomas finished the game with just 2 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists.

LSU was led by Michael Nwoko who had 17 points and 6 rebounds, but Nwoko got into foul trouble. He was called for a flagrant foul in the second half putting him at four fouls in the game. He would later foul out with less than seven minutes in the second half.

The Tigers also turned the ball over 11 times to the Gators, and Florida scored 18 points from those turnovers. LSU was also out-rebounded 50-30.

LSU started the game strong and kept the score close for most of the first half. However, with about one minute before halftime, the Tigers fell behind by 10 points and trailed 38-26 at the break.

The Tigers couldn't pick up any momentum in the second half and trailed the rest of the way.

LSU shot 42.9% from the field, 27.3% from the three-point line and 66.7% from the free throw line.

LSU falls to 13-6 on the season and 1-5 in SEC play. They will travel to face No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.