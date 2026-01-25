LSU men's basketball falls in SEC road game to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - LSU men's basketball went toe-to-toe with No. 20 Arkansas, but fell in the final seconds 85-81.

The Tigers shot the ball 46% from the floor, 20% from three-point range and 88% from the free throw line. They won the rebound battle 36-28.

LSU was led by point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. who had 18 points and 5 assists. They also had all five starters score in double figures.

LSU now drops to 13-7 on the season and 1-6 in SEC play. They are back home in the Maravich Center against Mississippi State on Wednesday at 6 p.m.