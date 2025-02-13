LSU men's basketball drops seventh straight game to Arkansas, 70-58

Courtesy: @LSUBasketball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The LSU men's basketball team went into Fayetteville with hopes of picking up their second SEC win of the season. A victory over the Razorbacks in January gave them their first.

It was a close game in the second half with both teams going back and forth. There were six ties and 11 lead changes in the game.

LSU took the lead at halftime when freshman Vyctorious Miller made a 3-point shot with about four seconds left in the first half. The Tigers were also led in scoring by fellow freshman, Robert Miller, who had a career high 16 points in the game.

However, scoring droughts in the second half would put LSU behind and Arkansas would get out to double digit leads on more than one occasion.

LSU did score in the final two and a half minutes left in the game and fell to the Hogs, 70-58.

The Tigers remain on the road this week. They will travel to face Oklahoma on Saturday at 5 p.m.