LSU men's basketball drops road game to Arkansas 94-83

3 hours 8 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2024 Mar 6, 2024 March 06, 2024 6:17 PM March 06, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann
Credit to LSU Basketball

Fayetteville, AR- LSU men's basketball was bested by the Arkansas Razorbacks tonight 94-83.

Jordan Wright led the way for the Tigers with 24 points and senior guard Trae Hannibal had a double-double.

The Tigers cap off their regular season on Saturday at 7:30 pm. against the Missouri Tigers inside the PMAC.

