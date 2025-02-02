LSU men's basketball drops fourth straight game to Texas, 89-58

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team falls to 1-7 in SEC play after dropping their fourth straight game to Texas on Saturday.

The Tigers fought hard with energy in the first half. After an electric dunk from Dji Bailey early, LSU stayed within striking distance of the Longhorns. They trailed by six at halftime.

However, it seemed that the energy depleted after halftime. The Tigers didn't do much well in the second half. They turned the ball over 15 times in the game, an issue that has plagued them this season.

LSU also shot the ball about 45% from the field and just 13% from the three-point line. They weren't much better off the glass either, only mustering up 4 offensive rebounds and 19 defensive rebounds.

The shots fell with ease for Texas. They shot nearly 70% from the floor and almost 55% from three in the second half alone. They quickly got out to a comfortable lead in the second half, eventually topping LSU by 31 points.

LSU will now focus on fixing their mistakes and preparing to travel to Georgia to face the Bulldogs on Wednesday at 8 p.m.