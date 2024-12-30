LSU men's basketball dominates Mississippi Valley State in non-conference finale

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team won its final non-conference game of the season Sunday night against Mississippi Valley State.

The Tigers dominated the Delta Devils, leading 55-13 at the half and winning 110-45.

Cam Carter led LSU with 23 points and seven assists. Vyctorius Miller added 20 points for the Tigers.

LSU ends the non-conference slate at 11-2. The Tigers are back in action on January 4 at home against Vanderbilt.