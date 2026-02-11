65°
LSU men's basketball clobbered by No. 21 Arkansas
BATON ROUGE - The frustration in conference play for LSU men's basketball continues as the Tigers fell to No. 21 Arkansas 91-62. LSU is now 2-9 in SEC play. Matt McMahon's team has lost five of their last six games against SEC teams. LSU's last three SEC losses have come by double digits.
Marquel Sutton led LSU with 18 points on the evening with six rebounds. On the other end, Darius Acuff Jr. led the Razorbacks with 28 points.
The Tigers will celebrate Valentine's Day this Saturday with a trip to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the Volunteers.
