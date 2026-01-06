LSU men's basketball can't survive sluggish first half to beat South Carolina

BATON ROUGE - In their SEC home opener, the LSU Tigers fell behind quickly to South Carolina in the first half and could not complete the come back to get their first conference win. The Tigers fall 78-68.

In the first half, the Tigers shot 29% from the field, only making 8 of their 28 shots. They allowed the Gamecocks to shoot nearly 52% from the floor, making 16 of their 31 shots.

The Tigers seemed to have gotten out of their slump after halftime. In the second half, LSU went on a run to catch up to South Carolina's lead. Max Mackinnon scored 12 points in the second half and finished the night with 15 points to lead the team.

Defensively, LSU had 3 blocks and 3 steals in the second half and held the Gamecocks to shooting just under 41% from the floor.

However, their attempt at a comeback was not enough to top South Carolina.

LSU is now 12-3 on the season and 0-2 in SEC play. They will travel to face Vanderbilt on Saturday at noon.