48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU looking for man who fled campus police near Tiger Stadium

39 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2020 Jan 22, 2020 January 22, 2020 11:59 AM January 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- LSU Police are trying to identifying a man who fled from officers on Jan. 12, 2020.

A university spokesperson says police tried to stop the individual after receiving reports of a suspicious person on campus. The man ran after officers tried to question him near Tiger Stadium.

Authorities say the man has a tattoo located on his right wrist.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is urged to call LSU Police at (225) 578-3231 or to submit an anonymous tip online by visiting https://www.lsu.edu/police/.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days