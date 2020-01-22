LSU looking for man who fled campus police near Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE- LSU Police are trying to identifying a man who fled from officers on Jan. 12, 2020.

A university spokesperson says police tried to stop the individual after receiving reports of a suspicious person on campus. The man ran after officers tried to question him near Tiger Stadium.

Authorities say the man has a tattoo located on his right wrist.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is urged to call LSU Police at (225) 578-3231 or to submit an anonymous tip online by visiting https://www.lsu.edu/police/.