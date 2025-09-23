LSU linebacker Whit Weeks 'hard-launches' relationship with daughter of Ole Miss head coach

BATON ROUGE — LSU linebacker Whit Weeks and his new girlfriend, who happens to be the daughter of Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin, debuted their relationship online Monday, just days before LSU plays Ole Miss in Oxford.

Landry Kiffin "hard-launched" her new boyfriend in an Instagram post featuring a picture of the two with the caption, "Happy:)"

We had already filmed the picks show when this dropped, but we’ll definitely be discussing the timing of this hard launch on tomorrow’s show. pic.twitter.com/0Bz0Amg5mv — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 22, 2025

"Nice dude," Weeks romantically commented under the post. He also reposted it to his own Instagram story.

Kiffin made her with the Tiger linebacker Instagram-official less than a week before he faces off against her father's team. LSU and Ole Miss play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday on WBRZ.