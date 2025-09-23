Latest Weather Blog
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks 'hard-launches' relationship with daughter of Ole Miss head coach
BATON ROUGE — LSU linebacker Whit Weeks and his new girlfriend, who happens to be the daughter of Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin, debuted their relationship online Monday, just days before LSU plays Ole Miss in Oxford.
Landry Kiffin "hard-launched" her new boyfriend in an Instagram post featuring a picture of the two with the caption, "Happy:)"
We had already filmed the picks show when this dropped, but we’ll definitely be discussing the timing of this hard launch on tomorrow’s show. pic.twitter.com/0Bz0Amg5mv— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 22, 2025
"Nice dude," Weeks romantically commented under the post. He also reposted it to his own Instagram story.
Trending News
Kiffin made her with the Tiger linebacker Instagram-official less than a week before he faces off against her father's team. LSU and Ole Miss play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday on WBRZ.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Whitney Plantation historian says possible censorship of slave's photo taken in Baton...
-
Couple arrested in Tangipahoa Parish drug bust
-
Man arrested for stalking, strangling woman who had restraining order against him
-
West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center announces new warden
-
'Worst disaster we've had in Tangipahoa Parish:' Cleanup continues month after Smitty's...
Sports Video
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity
-
FINAL: LSU beats Southeastern 56-10 in largest scoring output this season