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LSU Law students play in football game to raise money for Club Blue of Baton Rouge

2 hours 24 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2026 Mar 28, 2026 March 28, 2026 9:38 PM March 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - LSU Law students played in a full contact football game to raise money for Club Blue of Baton Rouge, a local affiliate of the Boys and Girls Club.

The 21st annual Barristers' Bowl was held at Olympia Stadium in Baton Rouge. The event also featured halftime performances from cheer squads and other events.

The Law Center held an auction Friday night to raise additional money for Club Blue.

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