61°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Law students play in football game to raise money for Club Blue of Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - LSU Law students played in a full contact football game to raise money for Club Blue of Baton Rouge, a local affiliate of the Boys and Girls Club.
The 21st annual Barristers' Bowl was held at Olympia Stadium in Baton Rouge. The event also featured halftime performances from cheer squads and other events.
The Law Center held an auction Friday night to raise additional money for Club Blue.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Entergy: Customers will see $2.65 billion in savings, benefits as work continues...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Gun thief says you can do what you want...
-
Man wanted for murder since 2024 arrested; previously jailed in Madison Parish...
-
WATCH: Southern University celebrates Founders' Day with convocation, investiture for Chancellor Pierre
-
'I can't go to jail today:' Hundreds of warrants resolved, lives changed
Sports Video
-
WBRZ enters partnership with Southern University to become official TV station of...
-
LSU Women's Basketball fans turn game day into fashion trend, boosting local...
-
Rapper 'Toosii' joins LSU Football roster
-
Kim Mulkey speaks to media ahead of Sweet 16 matchup vs. Duke
-
LSU rehires former men's basketball coach Will Wade, parts ways with Matt...