LSU law professor under investigation from university files suit for temporary restraining order

BATON ROUGE - A tenured LSU law school professor who was removed for political comments made during class filed a suit seeking a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief, according to his attorney.

Ken Levy was teaching a class Jan. 14 about police and public interactions when, according to the suit, he said said “F**k the governor” and “f**k that" while criticizing Governor Jeff Landry for publicly rebuking a law school colleague. The lawsuit said these comments were made in an "obviously joking manner."

Click here to read the lawsuit.

The lawsuit asks the court to immediately allow Levy to return to teaching and to block LSU from interfering with the professor’s employment, and that the university should be blocked from interfering with his speech and employment rights.

The lawsuit further says that Levy's comments came about because of a no-recording policy he instated due to an issue involving one of his colleagues at the law school, in which LSU law school professor Nicholas Bryner's lecture was criticized on social media by Landry.

Levy also said he is a Democrat but understands there are divergent opinions which can impact the current state of law. He then commented "[F] those of you who like [Trump], [but] you can," and said he will not pay attention to what President Trump is doing, but the class material and the state of the law.

The suit alleges a student complained to the governor, and calls were made to the LSU administration. Levy and Dean Alena Allen met days after the lecture, in which Levy was told the allegations. Both concluded the meeting with an agreement that Levy should continue to speak his mind about important and controversial issues.

The next day, Jan. 17, Allen told Levy that human resources wanted to meet with him the following day, in which he asked for a postponement so he could find legal representation. He received a letter from human resources prior to the meeting that said as of Jan. 17, he was relieved of his teaching responsibilities effective immediately pending an investigation.

WBRZ reached out the governor's office for comment and has not yet received a response.