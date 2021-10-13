LSU lakes turning red, residents want progress

BATON ROUGE - It's that time of year again when the LSU lakes turn brown. Thick green algae has taken over the lakes for years now, is dying as we near a deadline in the University Lakes revitalization project.

Though they agree the dying algae is pretty unsightly, project organizers say they are still in the design phase of this project and will not be able to begin eradicating the algae until it is completed.

Wednesday, the schematic design is being reviewed. Earlier in the summer, the group asked for public input on some of the aspects of the design.

The dredging, promised to begin near the end of this year, is supposed to rid the lakes of its algae problem for good.

"They came out with the airboats, and they were measuring the depth and stuff like that in May, June, and I haven't seen them since. I wish they'd hurry up with it," fisherman Matthew Pye said.

So far, they say they are still on track for that timeline.