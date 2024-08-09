LSU journalism students return from two-week study abroad trip covering Olympics in Paris

BATON ROUGE — A group of LSU journalism students has returned from their time covering the Summer Olympics in Paris, hosting a welcome-back event at the Journalism Building on LSU’s campus on Friday.

The students from the Manship School of Mass Communication were there as a part of a study abroad program being able to attend multiple story events and create written and video content.

The students, who came from the school’s journalism, digital advertising, public relations and political communications concentrations, said the trip was an opportunity of a lifetime.

"For me, it was more that I had been watching the Olympics for years and years with my dad, so whenever the opportunity arose, for me to go to an actual stadium, go to these games and immerse myself in this culture, I knew I had to jump at it,” Erica Howard, a junior who went on the trip, said. “So, just being at the Olympics in general regardless of where the location was, was just a huge factor for me."

In total, 25 students were selected for the two-week-long trip.