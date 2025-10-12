LSU joins top 10 in AP Top 25 Poll after victory over South Carolina See where the Tigers landed

BATON ROUGE — LSU football had an exciting Week 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll following its victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers landed in the top 10 in the rankings this week, as LSU rose one spot to No. 10 after beating the Gamecocks 20-10.

LSU will prepare for its next opponent on Saturday. The Tigers' next game will be against Vanderbilt in Nashville on Oct. 18.