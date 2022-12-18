LSU hoops gets 10th win of the season after beating Winthrop 89-81

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team got win number 10 on the year, after beating Winthrop 89-81. The Tigers were lead by Cam Hayes who had 25 points, and four assists.

The Tigers shot 55 percent from the floor, and had 42 points in the paint.

“I thought it was a great team win. If you enjoy offense, three-point shooting, and a lot of points, it was a good game to watch. I think on our offensive end, clearly our most efficient performance there on the season," head coach Matt McMahon. "There weren’t many stops in the game, but in those last seven or eight minutes, we were able to get enough to win."

The Tigers are now 10-1 on the season and will play East Tennessee State in the PMAC on Wednesday.