LSU homecoming brings alumni back to campus

BATON ROUGE -- LSU homecoming was this weekend, and many alumni returned to campus for a day of tailgating and a parade.

The Friday night homecoming parade featured floats showing off LSU and Louisiana culture that led to a rally headlined by Shaquille O'Neal, who DJ'd the event.

Saturday brought back lots of memories for the alumni.

"It's kind of nostalgic. It reminds me of college and how things used to be and you know bringing my kids out here and letting them see what it's all about. Really great coming back. Really great seeing them enjoy the things that we enjoyed as kids because I tailgated as a kid also," LSU alum Aimee Barrois said.

As the years pass the party never stops.

"We've been tailgating for over 30 years. Me and a bunch of guys started together. The crowd and the environment over here are amazing, especially for an SEC game," LSU tailgaters Chase and Chris Bordelon said.

One of the largest tailgates was in an RV lot near Alex Box Stadium filled with LSU and Ole Miss fans.

"Everybody's so friendly you know and we invite everybody to our tailgate. We don't care what team you're from, anybody who wants to come and eat," Krewe of Misfit Tigers member Les Burl said.

Saturday night's game also celebrated 100 years of Tiger Stadium.