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LSU Heisman winner to be featured on Netflix show, reports say
WASHINGTON — An LSU Heisman-winning quarterback will be one of four NFL players featured on the third season of Netflix's "Quarterback" series, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels will join the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Flacco, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield and the Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward as this season's featured quarterbacks, Schefter reported.
Season 3 of Quarterback coming to @netflix, July 14: pic.twitter.com/DefFZxVRZF— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2026
Daniels, now entering his third NFL season, transferred to LSU in 2022 and was Brian Kelly's first starting quarterback in Baton Rouge. Daniels led the Tigers to an SEC West title and SEC Championship appearance that year.
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The next year, he put up historic numbers that earned him the 2023 Heisman trophy and several other accolades. He was drafted No. 2 overall by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft.
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