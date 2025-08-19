93°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media after practice
BATON ROUGE — LSU head football coach Brian Kelly held a press conference following Tuesday's practice.
Kelly spoke at length about the defensive depth on this 2025 roster, particularly in the backfield, something even he admits the Tigers have lacked the last three years.
On offense, the Tigers have wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. back healthy this year and, with the addition of Barion Brown, the head coach expects to be able to push the ball down the field in a way they couldn't last year.
Watch the full press conference here:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Powerball climbs to $605M jackpot
-
US patients can now get Ozempic for half price if they can...
-
US pediatricians' new COVID-19 shot recommendations differ from CDC advice
-
70 for 70: A look at the career of Brooks Read, an...
-
Mary Bird Perkins hosting 'Barbershop Bash' to raise prostate cancer awareness
Sports Video
-
It's game week for Southern football
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener
-
LSU football eases back with load management day at practice