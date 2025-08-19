93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media after practice

4 hours 55 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 11:33 AM August 19, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU head football coach Brian Kelly held a press conference following Tuesday's practice.

Kelly spoke at length about the defensive depth on this 2025 roster, particularly in the backfield, something even he admits the Tigers have lacked the last three years. 

On offense, the Tigers have wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. back healthy this year and, with the addition of Barion Brown, the head coach expects to be able to push the ball down the field in a way they couldn't last year. 

Watch the full press conference here: 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days