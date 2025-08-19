LSU head football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media after practice

BATON ROUGE — LSU head football coach Brian Kelly held a press conference following Tuesday's practice.

Kelly spoke at length about the defensive depth on this 2025 roster, particularly in the backfield, something even he admits the Tigers have lacked the last three years.

On offense, the Tigers have wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. back healthy this year and, with the addition of Barion Brown, the head coach expects to be able to push the ball down the field in a way they couldn't last year.

Watch the full press conference here: