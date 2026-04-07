LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, Southern head coach Marshall Faulk to hold Coaches Clinic

BATON ROUGE — LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin and Southern head football coach Marshall Faulk will host a Coaches Clinic at LSU on Friday and Saturday.

Coaches from around the state can attend the clinic to learn from Kiffin and Faulk. The clinic involves conferences with the two coaches, as well as a crawfish social on Friday and the chance to attend LSU football practice on Saturday.

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Kiffin said Tuesday that his assistant coaches and LSU football general manager Billy Glasscock will speak at the event.

He said he is excited to host the event with Faulk and engage with the "passionate" coaches Louisiana has to offer.

The clinic starts at 10:30 a.m. each day. Coaches can purchase tickets here.