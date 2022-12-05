LSU head coach Brian Kelly snubbed SEC Coach of the Year honor by AP

Despite LSU's worst-to-first turnaround in the SEC West, Tiger Head Coach Brian Kelly was snubbed by voters of the Associated Press for SEC Coach of the year in 2022.

Kelly was beat out by one vote, with the honor going to Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel.

A pair of LSU Tiger players made the AP All-SEC first team with both defenders BJ Ojulari and linebacker Harold Perkins receiving the recognition.

In fact, no offensive players on the LSU squad made either the first or second team, with the only other Tiger receiving honors being defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo who landed on the second team.

LSU will prepare to face Purdue in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida on January 2, a game that will be televised on WBRZ-TV.

More information on the Associated Press votes can be found below in an article by John Zenor of the AP.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the top defensive player for the second straight year.



Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was picked as coach of the year by the Associated Press Monday after keeping his team in playoff contention for much of the season. The sixth-ranked Volunteers are 10-2 and face No. 10 Clemson in the Orange Bowl.



Mississippi freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was named newcomer of the year, edging LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. Judkins led the SEC with 1,476 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.



Hooker was picked as first-team quarterback and offensive player of the year on all but one ballot, with that nod going to Alabama's Bryce Young in both cases. He suffered a season-ending left knee injury in a loss to South Carolina, finishing with 3,135 yards passing and 27 touchdown passes against just two interceptions.



Anderson was the unanimous pick as defensive player of the year. He has 51 tackles, 10 sacks and 17 tackles for loss along with a pick-six.



Other unanimous picks were Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and running backs Judkins and Raheim Sanders (Arkansas).



Heupel received six coach of the year votes to edge LSU's Brian Kelly (five), who led the Tigers into the SEC championship game in his first season. Georgia's Kirby Smart (three) and South Carolina's Shane Beamer (one) also received votes.



The voting was conducted among a panel of 15 sports writers and broadcasters covering the league.

Offensive player of the year: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee



Defensive player of the year: u-Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama



Coach of the year: Josh Heupel, Tennessee



Newcomer of the year: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss





FIRST TEAM



Offense



WR - u-Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee, 6-0, 185, Jr., Irmo, South Carolina



WR - Dominic Lovett, Missouri, 5-10, 185, So., East St. Louis, Illinois



T - Broderick Jones, Georgia, 6-4, 310, So., Lithonia, Georgia



T - Darnell Wright, Tennessee, 6-6, 335, Sr., Huntington, West Virginia



G - O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida, 6-5, 347, Jr., Greensburg, Louisiana



G - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama, 6-3, 307, Sr., Indianapolis



C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 313, Sr., Tulsa, Oklahoma



TE - u-Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, So., Napa, California



QB - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, 6-4, 218, Sr., Greensboro, North Carolina



RB - u-Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi, 5-11, 210, Fr., Pike Road, Alabama



RB - u-Raheim Sanders, Arkansas, 6-2, 227, So., Rockledge, Florida



PK - Jack Podlesny, Georgia, 6-1, 180, Jr., St. Simons Island, Georgia



AP - Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State, 5-10, 185, Jr., Philadelphia, Mississippi



Defense



DE - BJ Ojulari, LSU, 6-3, 250, Jr., Marietta, Georgia



DE - Isaiah McGuire, Missouri, 6-4, 274, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma



DT - Jalen Carter, Georgia, 6-3, 300, Jr., Apopka, Florida



DT - Byron Young, Alabama, 6-3, 292, Sr., Laurel, Mississippi



LB - u-Will Anderson, Jr., 6-4, 243, Jr., Hampton, Georgia



LB - Drew Sanders, Arkansas, 6-5, 233, Jr., Denton, Texas



LB - Harold Perkins Jr., LSU, 6-2, 220, Fr., New Orleans



CB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State, 6-0, 180, Jr., Grenada, Mississippi



CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, 6-1, 188, So., Birmingham, Alabama



S - Christopher Smith, Georgia, 5-11, 195, Sr., Atlanta



S - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 195, Jr., East St. Louis, Illinois



P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina, 6-4, 207, Jr., Lake Forest, Illinois







SECOND TEAM



Offense



WR - Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina, 6-1, 207, Jr., Richmond, Virginia



WR - Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt, 6-3, 200, Jr., Mandeville, Louisiana



T - Dalton Wagner, Arkansas, 6-9, 331, Sr., Spring Grove, Illinois



T - Javon Foster, Missouri, 6-5, 319, Sr., Detroit, Michigan



G - Beaux Limmer, Arkansas, 6-5, 302, Jr., Tyler, Texas



G - Ethan White, Florida, 6-4, 331, Jr., Clearwater, Florida



C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia, 6-4, 310, So., New Orleans



TE - Darnell Washington, Georgia, 6-7, 270, Jr., Las Vegas, Nevada



QB - Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, Jr., Pasadena, California



RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M, 5-9, 185, Jr., Missouri City, Texas



RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Georgia



PK - Will Reichard, Alabama, 6-1, 190, Sr., Hoover, Alabama



AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Georgia



Defense



DE - Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 256, Sr., Gulfport, Mississippi



DE - Byron Young, Tennessee, 6-3, 245, Sr., Georgetown, South Carolina



DT - Mekhi Wingo, LSU, 6-0, 295, So., St. Louis, Missouri



DT - Deone Walker, Kentucky, 6-6, 330, Kentucky, Fr., Detroit, Michigan



LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia, 6-1, 245, So., Hyattsville, Maryland



LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 240, Sr., Maplesville, Alabama



LB - Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri, 6-2, 221, Jr., Shelby, North Carolina



CB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia, 6-2, 210, So., Tacoma, Washington



CB - D.J. James, Auburn, 6-1, 174, Jr., Mobile, Alabama



S - Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 206, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida



S - Brian Branch, Alabama, 6-0, 193, Jr., Fayetteville, Georgia



P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 225, Jr., Melbourne, Australia