LSU gymnastics ties for first, but loses tiebreaker at stacked quad meet to open season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team tied for first, but lost a tiebreaker to Oklahoma at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Saturday in Utah.

In a meet featuring four top-five teams, LSU and Oklahoma were even with a score of 197.500 after all rotations. The tiebreaker, which counted all six scores in all of the events, favored the Sooners.

FINAL SCORES

Oklahoma: 197.500 LSU: 197.500 UCLA: 197.000 UTAH: 195.900

LSU's Kailin Chio won the all-around with a 39.600, beating U.S. Olympian and UCLA star Jordan Chiles for the top spot.

LSU is back in action Friday, January 16 at Georgia.