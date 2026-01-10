64°
LSU gymnastics ties for first, but loses tiebreaker at stacked quad meet to open season
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team tied for first, but lost a tiebreaker to Oklahoma at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Saturday in Utah.
In a meet featuring four top-five teams, LSU and Oklahoma were even with a score of 197.500 after all rotations. The tiebreaker, which counted all six scores in all of the events, favored the Sooners.
FINAL SCORES
- Oklahoma: 197.500
- LSU: 197.500
- UCLA: 197.000
- UTAH: 195.900
LSU's Kailin Chio won the all-around with a 39.600, beating U.S. Olympian and UCLA star Jordan Chiles for the top spot.
LSU is back in action Friday, January 16 at Georgia.
