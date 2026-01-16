56°
LSU gymnastics struggles at Georgia, loses to Gymdogs for first time in decade
ATHENS - After an impressive season-opening performance last week for the LSU gymnastics team, the Tigers struggled in a loss at Georgia Friday night.
LSU led after one rotation, but continued to make mistakes and had to count a couple of low scores, falling 197.200 to 196.850.
LSU's score of 196.850 is their lowest since a meet with Arkansas on January 24 of last year. Kailin Chio and Konnor McClain shared the highest score of the night for the Tigers, with a 9.95 on balance beam and bars, respectively.
The Tigers have their first home meet next Friday, January 23 against Kentucky.
