LSU Gymnastics star is stepping into assistant coach position

BATON ROUGE - LSU Gymnastics star Haleigh Bryant is returning to the team in a new way!

After finishing out her eligibility with a final season of competition in 2024 Bryant will join Coach Jay Clark's staff as an assistant coach taking the position recently left vacant after assistant coach Ashleigh Gnat announced her departure.

“Haleigh is without a doubt the right person for this position,” said Clark. “We have all been witness to the absolute highest level of character and integrity that is Haleigh Bryant, and she represents everything LSU Gymnastics. She is not only one of the most decorated gymnasts in collegiate gymnastics history, but she knows our culture and our philosophy. Now, she returns with a fresh perspective and a passion to lead the next generation, and I could not be more excited about her future here with us.”

It is expected that Bryant will coach beam like Gnat, a former star LSU gymnast as well, did before her.

“It is truly an honor to be named an assistant coach at LSU – a program that means so much to me,” Bryant said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to begin this next chapter of my life in a place that has shaped me in so many ways, alongside the best coaching staff. Competing for LSU was a dream, and now I get to continue that dream and help our athletes grow in and outside of the gym. Thank you to our staff and athletic department for believing in me, and I can’t wait to be in the PMAC again in front of the best fans in the nation. Geaux Tigers!”

Bryant was one of the most decorated gymnasts in not only LSU history but all of college athletics helping lead the Tigers to the programs first ever national championship winning the 2024 NCAA All-Around Champion after posting an all-around score of 39.7125 in the NCAA Semifinals.