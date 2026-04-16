LSU Gymnastics' floor rotation pushes them to second place and punches their ticket to the National Championship meet

FORT WORTH, Tx. - LSU gymnastics keeps their eyes on a championship alive as they survive and advance in Session I of the NCAA Semifinals. The Tigers scored a 197.4375 to punch their ticket to the National Championship.

LSU started the meet on vault. They were led by Kaliya Lincoln and Kailin Chio who both scored a 9.9625. If no one in Session II scored higher than Lincoln and Chio, the duo will shared the NCAA vault championship. Chio won that individual title as a freshman in 2025.

The Tigers led the session after that first rotation with a vault score of 49.475.

They then moved over to the uneven bars where Konnor McClain led that rotation. The last time McClain competed on bars, she suffered a fall and did not return to competition in the Regional Final about two weeks prior.

The junior scored a 9.9125 in the anchor spot for LSU's highest score in the rotation. The Tigers fell to second place at the halfway point of the meet. They trailed Florida by a little more than two-tenths of a point.

Balance beam started rocky for the Tigers. A few wobbles and balance checks had their first two routines score below a 9.80. In the fourth spot, Kaliya Lincoln scored a 9.4250 that the Tigers dropped. Konnor McClain came up big right after her with a 9.95. Kailin Chio followed in the anchor spot with a 9.8875. LSU was in third place heading into the final rotation.

On floor exercise, the party started with senior Emily Innes in the leadoff spot scoring a 9.8625. Amari Drayton scored big in the fourth spot with a 9.9375, followed by Kailin Chio who went 9.9625. Kaliya Lincoln anchored the rotation with a 9.9125. Those big scores were crucial in LSU keeping their season alive.

The Tigers finished in second place of the session behind the Florida Gators, but it was enough to advance to the finals on Saturday. The Four on the floor is set for Saturday 3 p.m. WBRZ.