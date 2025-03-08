LSU gymnastics sets program record in 198.575-197.175 win over Georgia

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics set a program record with a 198.575-197.175 win in their final home meet of regular season against No. 10 Georgia on Friday night. That is also the highest team score in the nation this season.

Aleah Finnegan, Amari Drayton and Kailin Chio led the way on vault with scores of 9.95. The team's vault score of 49.600 matches their season high on the event.

Things got even better on uneven bars. Konnor McClain performed a near perfect routine, earning a 9.975. Chio and Haleigh Bryant complimented that with two 9.925's. LSU did not count a score below a 9.90 on the event for a team score of 49.625.

That energy translated over to balance beam. Chio and Bryant eached scored 9.95's and McClain went 9.90. The event was anchored by senior Aleah Finnegan, who scored the team's first perfect 10 of the season with her routine. The team's beam score of 49.675 is a new season high and the second highest in the country this season.

On floor, it was more of the same dominance from the Tigers with multiple scores of 9.90 or better. Kailin Chio and Haleigh Bryant led the way for the squad each earning 9.975's on floor to secure the new program record.

LSU has now completed two regular seasons of being undefeated in the Maravich Center going 5-0 in 2025.

The Tigers will conclude the regular season next week at Auburn at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network+.