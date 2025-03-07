LSU gymnastics sets new program record in 198.575-197.175 win over Georgia

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics set a new program record with a 198.575-197.175 win in their final home regular season meet against No. 10 Georgia on Friday night. That is also the highest team score in the nation this season.

Aleah Finnegan, Amari Drayton and Kailin Chio led the way on vault with scores of 9.95. On uneven bars, Konnor McClain performed a near perfect routine, earning a 9.975.

Balance beam was anchored by senior Aleah Finnegan, who scored the team's first perfect 10 of the season with her routine. Kailin Chio and Haleigh Bryant both scored 9.975's on floor to secure the new program record. LSU led the entire way.