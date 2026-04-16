LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth

FT. WORTH, TEXAS - The LSU Gymnastics team will compete in their version of the Elite Eight of the NCAA Championship later this afternoon as the Tigers will start in Semifinal Session I Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 in an attempt to advance on to the NCAA National Championship Finals on Saturday afternoon on WBRZ.

LSU will face off against No. 3 Florida, No. 6 Georgia and No. 7 Stanford in the afternoon session and need to be in the top two to advance onto the Finals.

The evening semifinal will include No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 8 UCLA and No. 14 Minnesota.

Live stats and individual event stream links for Thursday’s semifinals can be found here.

More information from an LSU release can be read below:

NCAA Postseason History

Thursday’s meet marks the program’s 35th overall trip to the NCAA Championship and the fourth consecutive under head coach Jay Clark. Under Clark’s leadership, LSU has consistently remained among the nation’s elite.

With a berth in the national finals on the line, LSU will look to secure its 11th NCAA Championship finals appearance in program history.

LSU entered the NCAA postseason as the No. 2 overall seed, beginning their journey to Fort Worth at home in the Baton Rouge Regional, when they successfully claimed their 16th NCAA Regional Championship title and secured their spot in the Elite Eight.

In the NCAA Second Round, the Tigers posted a school-record regional score and a season high 198.375 to finish first in the meet and advance to the regional finals, where they finished on top yet again with a score of 197.825 to book their ticket to nationals.

Stanford finished second in the Baton Rouge Regional Finals with a 197.225 to also secure their spot in the Elite Eight.

On the other side of the bracket, Oklahoma and UCLA both won their respective regional championships while Arkansas and Minnesota finished amongst the top two to secure their spots in Fort Worth. Oklahoma and Arkansas advanced out of the Lexington Regional, while UCLA and Minnesota were the two to come out of the Corvallis Regional.