71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Gymnastics previews 2026 season with "Open Mike Night"

1 hour 38 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, January 02 2026 Jan 2, 2026 January 02, 2026 10:42 PM January 02, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - LSU Gymnastics previewed their 2026 squad Friday night at the Maravich Center with a preseason intrasquad meet.

In recent years, the Tigers have their preseason meet before Christmas, but this year more than 4,000 fans came to see  "Open Mike Night" on January 2. 

Trending News

LSU is No. 2 in Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association preseason rankings. The Tigers open the 2026 season next Saturday, January 10 in Utah. The quad meet features four top-five teams, with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah, and No. 5 UCLA.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days