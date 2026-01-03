LSU Gymnastics previews 2026 season with "Open Mike Night"

BATON ROUGE - LSU Gymnastics previewed their 2026 squad Friday night at the Maravich Center with a preseason intrasquad meet.

In recent years, the Tigers have their preseason meet before Christmas, but this year more than 4,000 fans came to see "Open Mike Night" on January 2.

LSU is No. 2 in Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association preseason rankings. The Tigers open the 2026 season next Saturday, January 10 in Utah. The quad meet features four top-five teams, with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah, and No. 5 UCLA.