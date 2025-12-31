Latest Weather Blog
LSU gymnastics prepares for Open Mike Night
BATON ROUGE - As the new year approaches, so does a new gymnastics season for the No. 2 ranked Tigers.
Before the Tigers enter real competition on Jan. 10, they're hosting an exhibition meet called Open Mike Night (previously Gym 101).
The event is free for all fans on Friday, Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Prior to the meet, LSU will host a Fan Fest outside of the Maravich Center starting at 5 p.m. The event will include games, photo opportunities, giveaways, face painting and more. Doors open to the PMAC at 5:30.
LSU will compete on all four events for Open Mike Night. Head Coach Jay Clark wanted the all-around competitors to start the night on floor exercise, the same event they will start on in their first meet at the Sprouts Collegiate Quad Meet.
From there, the team will rotate in Olympic order.
There will also be an autograph signing with the team after the meet concludes.
LSU's first meet at the Sprouts Collegiate Quad will feature the nation's top teams like No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Utah. That meet is set for 3 p.m. on Jan. 10 and will be televised on WBRZ.
The Tigers' first home meet will be on Jan. 23 when they host Kentucky in the PMAC.
