LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win over Kentucky

BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU won their home opener over Kentucky with a final score of 198.050-195.725.

The Tigers started strong on vault with sophomore Lexi Zeiss posting a 9.90 in the leadoff spot. They closed things with a 9.95 from Kailin Chio.

On uneven bars, fifth-year senior Courtney Blackson led the way with a 9.95 of her own.

Balance beam is really where LSU shined. Amari Drayton matches her career high of a 9.925 while Kaliya Lincoln gets the same score to achieve her career high. Konnor McClain followed with a 9.95 before Chio anchored with the first perfect 10.0 of the season for LSU.

On floor exercise, the Tigers did not count a score below 9.90. Emily Innes led the rotation with a score of 9.925. The Tigers were anchored by Lincoln who went 9.95.

LSU improves to 3-1-1 on the season and 1-1 in SEC action. They are back on the road next week at Missouri.