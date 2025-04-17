84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU gymnastics looks to punch its ticket to the national championship on Thursday

2 hours 38 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, April 17 2025 Apr 17, 2025 April 17, 2025 2:02 PM April 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

FORT WORTH, Texas - No. 1 LSU gymnastics will compete in the 2025 NCAA Championship Semifinals on Thursday night with a spot in the championship on the line.

LSU will face No. 4 Utah, No. 5 UCLA, and No. 8 Michigan State in Thursday evening's session as they attempt to reach the Final Four for the third season in a row. 

In the afternoon semifinal session on Thursday, No. 2 Oklahoma will compete against No. 3 Florida, No. 7 Missouri and No. 11 Alabama in an all-SEC clash at 3:30 p.m. 

The evening session in Dickies Arena will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday and air on ESPN2. The Tigers will start the meet on bars, Utah on beam, UCLA on floor and Michigan State on vault. All teams will rotate in Olympic order. 

The top two teams from each semifinal session will advance to the NCAA Championship Final on Saturday, April 19, at 3 p.m. and it will air on WBRZ. 

