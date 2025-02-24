64°
LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark speaks ahead of Podium Challenge

Monday, February 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - Head Coach Jay Clark discusses the opportunity to face George Washington in the Raising Cane's River Center this week.

No. 2 LSU gymnastics picked up a road win over No. 9 Kentucky Friday night in Lexington.

