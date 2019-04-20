LSU Gymnastics finishes runner-up for third time in last four years

FORT WORTH- For the third time in four years, D-D Breaux's LSU Tigers finished second to power house Oklahoma at the NCAA Championships. LSU scored a 197.8250, which was the program’s highest-ever score in the NCAA Championship meet.

Oklahoma women's gymnastics is a national champion for the fourth time in program history. The Sooners finished with 198.3375 points in Saturday's final session, enough to edge out LSU, UCLA and Denver.

With the win, Oklahoma capped off a perfect 2019 season at 32-0. It's also the Sooners' third national championship in four years under coach K.J. Kindler.

Here were the final scores from Saturday's final session:

Oklahoma (198.3375)

LSU (197.8250)

UCLA (197.5375)

Denver (197.000)

The queen of LSU gymnastics, Sarah Finnegan, went out like a rockstar. She scored above 9.90s in all four of her events.

The final routine of the championship was McKenna Kelley who may have performed her final routine in the purple and gold. With the entire podium to herself, Kelley scored a 9.95. She walked off by blowing kisses to the LSU fans and her mother Mary Lou Retton who was a 1984 All-Around Olympic Gold Medlalist