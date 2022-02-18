44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU gymnastics bounces back, beating 8th-ranked Alabama

56 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, February 18 2022 Feb 18, 2022 February 18, 2022 10:01 PM February 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - For the 3rd week in a row, the LSU gymnastics team competed in a top ten matchup, tonight the Tigers scored their season high beating Alabama 198.050 to 197.600. LSU had 5 gymnast score 9.9 or better on the beam including Kiya Johnson with a perfect 10.

LSU improves to 4-1 on the season, and 3-1 in SEC play. Sophomore Haleigh Bryant was the all around winner with a score of 39.675.

Trending News

The Tigers didn't need to use Johnson on the floor to get the win. Head Coach Jay Clark wanted to save her with the upcoming Tri meet on Sunday against Missouri and Arkansas. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days