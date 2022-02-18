LSU gymnastics bounces back, beating 8th-ranked Alabama

BATON ROUGE - For the 3rd week in a row, the LSU gymnastics team competed in a top ten matchup, tonight the Tigers scored their season high beating Alabama 198.050 to 197.600. LSU had 5 gymnast score 9.9 or better on the beam including Kiya Johnson with a perfect 10.

LSU improves to 4-1 on the season, and 3-1 in SEC play. Sophomore Haleigh Bryant was the all around winner with a score of 39.675.

The Tigers didn't need to use Johnson on the floor to get the win. Head Coach Jay Clark wanted to save her with the upcoming Tri meet on Sunday against Missouri and Arkansas.