LSU gymnastics beats Penn State in second home meet of the season

BATON ROUGE - No. 3 LSU gymnastics stepped out of the SEC to host No. 14 Penn State for their second home meet of the season. The Tigers beat the Nittany Lions 197.525-196.125.

The Tigers started the meet on vault and recorded their highest team score of the season on the event with a 49.475. LSU was highlighted by a 9.925 from Amari Drayton and a near-perfect 9.975 from Kailin Chio.

On uneven bars, the scores weren't as big. Outside of Madison Ulrich's rotation high of a 9.95 and Chio's 9.90, LSU got a team score of 49.275. It's their lowest on bars this season.

The Tigers led Penn State at the halfway point of the meet. On balance beam, LSU was only able to count one score that was above the 9.90 mark. Chio anchored the rotation with a 9.925.

LSU closed the meet on floor exercise, an event they've continuously improved on this season. Kylie Coen and Amari Drayton each scored season high scores in the third and fourth spot of the rotation. Coen went 9.925 while Drayton scored a 9.95. The Tigers were anchored by Kaliya Lincoln who scored 9.925.

The Tigers improve to 5-1-1 on the season. They are back at home next week as they take on No. 12 Auburn in the Maravich Center.