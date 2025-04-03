LSU gymnastics advances to regional final

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania - The LSU gymnastics team started its postseason run with another solid performance.

The top-seeded Tigers had no trouble in the second round of the Penn State Regional Thursday night, scoring 198.100 to beat Arkansas, Michigan and Maryland.

The Tigers started on floor exercise, and they were led by freshman-senior duo, Kailin Chio and Aleah Finnegan. Both put up scores of 9.925.

On vault, LSU scored 9.90 of five of their six vaults. KJ Johnson, Lexi Zeiss, Amari Drayton, Chio and Haleigh Bryant all posted the same score for a team score of 49.500 on the event.

The uneven bars were highlighted by specialist, Ashley Cowan. The junior posted the rotation's highest score of 9.925.

LSU finished the meet on the balance beam. It was Finnegan in the anchor spot that took it home for the Tigers. Finnegan closed out the meet with a 9.95 on beam to lead the rotation.

No. 1 LSU and Arkansas (Razorbacks finishes second) advance to Saturday's regional final. The Tigers will face off with Arkansas, Michigan State, and Kentucky at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The top two teams from the regional final will advance to the National Championship semifinal on April 17 in Fort Worth, TX.