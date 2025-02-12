LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne named Grand Marshal of Krewe of Endymion

NEW ORLEANS — LSU gymnast and influencer Livvy Dunne will be the Krewe of Endymion's Grand Marshal when the parade rolls over Mardi Gras weekend.

Dunne will lead the 2025 parade, which rolls in New Orleans on March 1, as the first gymnast to ever hold the title of Grand Marshal.

Dunne has millions of social media followers and is the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA through Name, Image and Likeness.

"Her spirit and energy reflect that of Mardi Gras, and we can't wait to celebrate this special occasion with her leading the way," Dan Kelly, the Captain of Krewe of Endymion, said.

The parade will end with the annual Endymion Extravaganza, where Katy Perry and Train will perform.