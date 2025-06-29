LSU greenlights $215M dorm project to add 1,200 beds amid record freshman enrollment

BATON ROUGE - LSU is moving forward with a plan to build a new dorm complex that will house an additional 1,200 people on campus.

The $215 million plan to build a new South Quad dorm for first-year students was approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday.

It’s being built in the Touchdown Village East lot, right across from LSU's engineering and business schools. The new buildings will bring more than 1,200 beds to campus.

Last fall, nearly 8,000 freshmen enrolled, and some were offered $3,000 to live off campus instead of in dorms.

University officials say on-campus housing boosts student success and results in higher retention and graduation rates.

LSU plans to build a new mobility hub with air conditioning, WiFi, and restrooms so students can catch shuttles to class more comfortably.

During construction, over 500 commuter parking spaces will be available during the fall and spring semesters. About 350 commuter spaces will be added nearby in the Old Front Nine lot. On game days, LSU athletics will use those spaces for general parking. The current lot is also used for RV parking on football game days. RV parking will be moved to other areas.

Construction is set to begin in October, with the dorms expected to open by fall 2027.