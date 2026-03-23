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LSU Golf Course to permanently close this summer
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Golf Course will permanently close this summer, the school announced Monday.
LSU said the course will remain open to the public through May 9.
After that, crews will work to remove any equipment and prep the property for June 30, when the course will permanently close.
"This decision reflects the university’s ongoing evaluation of operational priorities, financial stewardship, and long-term planning needs. LSU appreciates the golf course’s longstanding role in the community and is committed to supporting employees through the transition," an LSU spokesperson said. "No final decision has been made regarding the future use of the property."
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The golf course closure comes as developers have pinpointed the land as the location for the proposed LSU Arena, which would be built on the corner of Nicholson and Gourrier. The long-discussed arena would serve as a live-entertainment venue and sports arena.
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