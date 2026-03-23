83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Golf Course to permanently close this summer

3 hours 58 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 12:34 PM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Golf Course will permanently close this summer, the school announced Monday.

LSU said the course will remain open to the public through May 9.

After that, crews will work to remove any equipment and prep the property for June 30, when the course will permanently close. 

"This decision reflects the university’s ongoing evaluation of operational priorities, financial stewardship, and long-term planning needs. LSU appreciates the golf course’s longstanding role in the community and is committed to supporting employees through the transition," an LSU spokesperson said. "No final decision has been made regarding the future use of the property."

Trending News

The golf course closure comes as developers have pinpointed the land as the location for the proposed LSU Arena, which would be built on the corner of Nicholson and Gourrier. The long-discussed arena would serve as a live-entertainment venue and sports arena. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days