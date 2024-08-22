LSU freshmen react to newly upgraded lights added to Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - In celebration of a hundred years of Tiger Stadium, LSU is bringing fans a new captivating experience by upgrading the stadium. Video boards, sound systems, LED lights and more are being added.

Freshmen expressed their excitement when seeing videos of the newly installed lights being tested. They feel upgrades will bring the LSU fanbase even closer.

"It's cool. I can't wait for the night games," LSU freshman Chandler Wykoff said.

"It will definitely bring everyone together and better the atmosphere," Kailah Brooks said.

Freshmen say they feel special that during their first year, new enhancements to the stadium are being done. They also say they can't wait to share the experiences they'll have in the new and improved Death Valley.

"It's special to us. To come in with the remodel. It's cool," Daymond Hardison said.

"Being like 'oh, I was there whenever it was the hundred-year anniversary' is a cool story to tell," Caden Garcia said.

The renovations are not finished, but LSU says they are excited for fans to see the new improvements and are eager to show them off at the first home game on September 7 against Nicholls.