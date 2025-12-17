65°
LSU freshman lineman plans to enter portal, according to reports
BATON ROUGE - LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne plans to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
BREAKING: LSU OL Carius Curne plans to enter the NCAA Tranfer Portal, per @Hayesfawcett3.— Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 17, 2025
Curne, a former 5-star, started 5 games as a true freshman and logged more than 300 snaps.
He's arguably the biggest portal exit so far for Lane Kiffin.
Story:?? https://t.co/zMYaofUvVi pic.twitter.com/LcVSpcm3Ne
Curne, a freshman from Arkansas, started five games this fall in his first season of college football. The former four-star recruit had over 300 snaps this season for the Tigers.
The portal officially opens on January 2. LSU finishes the 2025 season December 27 against Houston in the Texas Bowl.
