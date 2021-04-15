LSU Freshman guard Cam Thomas declares for the NBA Draft

76°
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- LSU freshman guard Cam Thomas declared for the NBA draft on Thursday and specified that he will be signing with an agent. 

The freshman led the SEC in scoring with 23 points per game and is a projected first round pick. 

Thomas is the 4th LSU player to declare for the draft. Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart both indicated that they were signing with an agent.

Meanwhile, Darius Days did not mention anything about an agent, which means he could potentially return for the Tigers next season.

